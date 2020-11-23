'The Queen's Gambit' Is Netflix's Biggest Limited Series Ever

Beth Harmon's (Anya Taylor-Joy) audiences, spectators and fans alike, grew with each chess match she took part in. The same can be said of The Queen's Gambit, as the limited series has now become Netflix's biggest to date.

Launched in October, the seven-episode drama from Godless' Scott Frank and based on Walter Tevis' 1983 book, has taken the streaming platform by storm. New statistics reveal that 62 million households have tuned into Beth's mesmerizing matches within the first 28 days of The Queen's Gambit's release.

The show has ranked within the platform's Top 10 in 92 countries and has clocked in at number one in 63 countries.

The series centers on chess prodigy Beth who becomes addicted to tranquilizers while growing up in an orphanage. After she's adopted, Beth finds solace in competing but her unhealthy habits make for a rocky journey of self-discovery that ultimately lead her to a path of competitive success.

"Her success — against the odds — speaks to the importance of perseverance, family, and finding, and staying true to, yourself," said Netflix's Vice President of Original Series, Peter Friedlander. "However, I don't think any of us could have predicted that The Queen's Gambit — and the extraordinary Anya Taylor-Joy — would become the global phenomena they are today, or our biggest limited scripted series ever."

Along with being a major ratings hit for Netflix, the show has sparked renewed interest in the actual game of chess as well as the book. Sales for The Queen's Gambit novel have placed it on The New York Times bestseller list 37 years after its release and new players on Chess.com have increased five fold.

With the spell that the Queen's Gambit has cast, you could call it a checkmate.

