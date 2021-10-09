‘Maid’: 3 Reasons to Watch Netflix’s Hopeful Limited Series

House cleaner Alex (Margaret Qualley) struggles to escape a volatile relationship to give her daughter a better life in Maid, the hopeful story based on Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir. Here’s why it’s a must-watch.

1. Alex’s resilience

Her unplanned pregnancy nixed plans to study creative writing, so she journals vividly about her clients and life. She endures the exasperating application process for government aid and a custody battle with her ex, bartender Sean (Nick Robinson).

2. The raw, vulnerable performances

One highlight: Qualley’s real-life mom, Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral), who plays Alex’s bipolar artist mother, Paula. The free spirit tolerated mistreatment from men, setting a destructive example for her daughter.

3. A reminder we’re not alone

A network of women help Alex help herself, including her neighbor at a shelter, feisty Danielle (Aimee Carrero), who insists on collecting wages withheld by prickly homeowner Regina (Anika Noni Rose) — the one who reaches out when Alex finally cracks.

