Uma Thurman to Play Arianna Huffington in Showtime Uber Drama ‘Super Pumped’

Uma Thurman is set to play businesswoman Arianna Huffington in Super Pumped, the upcoming Showtime anthology drama centering on the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

The news of Thurman’s casting was first reported by Variety, with Showtime executive Amy Israel telling the publication, “We’ve been eager to work with Uma Thurman for a long time, and we’re thrilled to have found the perfect role for her in Arianna Huffington – a role to which Uma will lend her innate complexity, intelligence and magnetism.”

Huffington is an author and business mogul known for co-founding The Huffington Post — she was also an Uber board member. Thurman will bring Huffington to life on-screen alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman) as Uber co-founder Kalanick and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Kalanick’s mentor Bill Gurley.

Super Pumped was created by Billions duo Brian Koppelman and David Levien and based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Mike Isaac. It will trace the rollercoaster ride of the upstart transportation company, focusing on the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Planned as an anthology, each season will highlight a different major business world.

In addition to Thurman, Godron-Levvit, and Chandler, the series also stars Elisabeth Shue (The Boys), Kerry Bishé (The Romanoffs), Jon Bass (Miracle Workers), Babak Tafti (Succession), and newcomer Bridget Gao Hollitt.

“Uma, Joseph, Kyle and our incredible ensemble will undoubtedly bring this propulsive, culture defining and wildly entertaining story of Super Pumped to life. We can’t wait for the world to see it,” Israel added.

Koppelman and Levien serve as executive producers and showrunners on the series alongside Beth Schacter (Billions). Allen Coulter (Ray Donovan) will direct and executive produce the first episode. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff are also on board as executive producers.

Thurman recently starred as Nancy Lefevre in the Netflix supernatural horror series Chambers. She also had a recurring role in Bravo’s dark comedy Imposters. The Oscar-nominated actress will next be seen in the Apple TV+ thriller Suspicion.

