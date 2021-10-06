Damian Lewis Joins Guy Pearce in ‘A Spy Among Friends’ for First Post-‘Billions’ Gig

Emmy-winning actors Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce are set to star in A Spy Among Friends, a limited series adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre.

The six-episode series, helmed by Homeland executive producer Alexander Cary, is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television, ITV Studios, and Veritas Entertainment Group. Cary will produce alongside Patrick Spence (Peaky Blinders), Nick Murphy (Save Me), and Lewis, while Murphy will also direct. It will air on streaming service BritBox in the U.K. and on Spectrum Originals in the U.S.

A Spy Among Friends traces the defection of the notorious British intelligence officer and KGB double agent, Kim Philby (Pearce). It follows his relationship with his MI6 colleague and close friend, Nicholas Elliot (Lewis), examining espionage through their friendship and the fallout that still impacts East-West relations to this day.

“I’m excited to be producing and starring in A Spy Among Friends,” said Lewis, who recently exited Showtime’s Billions after a five-season run. “These fabulous scripts by Alex Cary take an up-close look at friendship – a friendship that was blinded by love, class, and membership to the right clubs, and ended in betrayal and the deaths of thousands.”

He continued: “It’s been a fantastic creative process developing Spy and now I can’t wait to start filming with Guy and all the other brilliant actors who’ve happily agreed to join us.”

In addition to Lewis and Pearce, the series also stars Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty), Stephen Kunken (Billions), and Adrian Edmondson (Back To Life).

“It’s an honour to be a part of this thrilling project,” said Pearce. “I’ve always been fascinated by the intriguing MI6 history and getting to go on this journey with Damian makes it all the more brilliant. I’m also very happy to be working again with the wonderful and talented Nick Murphy.”

