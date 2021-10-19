Who’s the Killer on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer?’ (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer.]

The Amazon series based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel I Know What You Did Last Summer won’t end the same way as the 1997 film… unless there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye.

The streaming service released the first four episodes of the show at once, and in the premiere a group of teens accidentally hit a classmate, who dies from her injuries. Lennon (Madison Iseman) was driving, Dylan (Ezekiel Goodman), Johnny (Sebastian Amoruso), Riley (Ashley Moore), and Margot (Brianne Tju) were passengers, and the victim was Lennon’s twin Allison… or was it? As is revealed, the others thought Lennon was driving, and Allison didn’t correct them — and then she goes on to live as her sister (with her dad helping her do so!). Oh, and Lennon might not have been dead when they put her body in a cave for the tide to sweep away, if Riley did see her breathing.

Jump forward a year later, and Allison is still living as Lennon when she returns home from college, and she and the others find themselves being stalked by someone who claims to know what they did. What follows in the first four episodes is a series of murders. Among the victims: Johnny, as he’s trying to save his fiancé Eric and after he may or may not have picked up on “Lennon” smoking just like Allison used to; Dale (Spencer Sutherland), the friends’ prime suspect since he saw them on the road that night; and one of the cops on the case.

In the film, it was the original victim who was stalking the teens. However, Lennon’s body is found and laid to rest in Episode 4, eliminating her as the killer (probably). Clara (Brooke Bloom) did have her body “about a year,” she tells the twins’ father, Bruce (Bill Heck). Could Lennon have still been alive in the beginning and planned this all with Clara? It’s possible, but probably not likely.

The first four episodes have already hinted at other potential suspects. There’s Eric’s ex-wife, Kelly (Chrissie Fit), though even if she wanted him dead, why would she target the others? There’s Dylan, who’s been acting kind of suspicious and did, it turns out, feel the same way Allison did about him — only he slept with Lennon that night — and does think she’s the one who’s dead. Margot went to the bathroom a bit before the killer’s latest two victims were found there in Episode 4, which showed her complicated relationship with Lennon. Who knows how she might react to the truth about which twin died? Yes, we saw both of them get the video of Johnny’s head being chopped off, but could either of them be working with someone?

Bruce did see Johnny with Allison on the beach; maybe he targeted the teen when he did, after realizing he could reveal their secret (with Allison’s smoking), before he could finish his plan. Yes, this would be super dark to have him tormenting his daughter, but there is the matter of which daughter he preferred… And hey, maybe it turns out that Allison and Lennon have another sister out there (triplets!) who’s somehow involved.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Fridays, Amazon Prime Video