‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 Premiere Date & Teaser: The Flux Is Coming (VIDEO)

“This is the fight of our lives,” the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) says in the new Season 13 teaser.

BBC America has announced that Doctor Who returns on Halloween, Sunday, October 31, for a six-part season subtitled Flux. But what exactly is the “Flux”? The Doctor offers some information in that new video.

“Can you hear me? Listen carefully,” she says. “We don’t have much time. The Flux is coming. It’s bringing with it the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravages, and enemies from across the universe. This is the fight of our lives.”

Her companions, the returning Yaz (Mandip Gill) and the new addition Dan (John Bishop), are behind on the TARDIS. “We need you,” Dan calls out, with Yaz adding, “I can’t hold it much longer, Doctor!”

“It’s coming. Be ready,” the Doctor urges. Watch the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Season 13 is “all one story. Every episode is a chapter in a bigger story,” showrunner Chris Chibnall revealed at this summer’s [email protected] panel. “We’re going to go to all kinds of different places, we’re going to have all kinds of characters and monsters, and it’s all going to be part of a bigger whole. It’s definitely the most ambitious thing we’ve done since we’ve been on the series. It’s pretty epic and ambitious.”

Due to the structure of the season, “quite a few of the amazing guest actors recur across multiple episodes, which is very unusual for the show,” he added. Among those recurring guest stars is Jacob Anderson’s Vinder.

These six episodes and three specials airing in 2022 will be Whittaker’s last as the Doctor before the character regenerates once again. Chibnall will also be departing the show when Whittaker does, at which point Russell T. Davies will return to take over as showrunner.

Doctor Who, Season 13 Premiere, Sunday, October 31, BBC America