‘Naomi’ Sneak Peek: The CW’s New Hero Chases After… Superman? (VIDEO)

Ready to see the origin story of the CW’s newest hero, coming to the primetime lineup in 2022? DC FanDome unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming Naomi.

Kaci Walfall stars as the titular character, a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. And speaking of “our heroes” and those we already have gotten to know, one is the reason why Naomi ends up in the position she does in the new clip.

“Wild stunts happening at the square!” Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Naomi’s best friend, texts her. It has something to do with Superman. “I need this for my site. Bathroom break, 10 minutes. I’ll be right back,” Naomi exclaims, hurrying out of classroom, skateboarding down the hall, and running down the street. But then she suddenly stops … and collapses! Watch what she sees before she falls unconscious in the clip below.

The new CW series also stars Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar as Naomi’s adoptive parents; Cranston Johnson as Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a used car lot; Alexander Wraith as Naomi’s reluctant mentor and tattoo parlor owner Dee; Daniel Puig as Naomi’s ex-boyfriend Nathan; Aidan Gemme as Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob; Will Meyers as proud “townie” Anthony; and Camila Moreno as fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Based on DC characters, Naomi is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks also executive produce. Amanda Marsalis directed and co-executive produced the pilot.

Naomi, 2022, The CW