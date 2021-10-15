Amazon Renews ‘Jack Ryan’ For Fourth Season; Michael Peña Joins Cast

Amazon’s spy drama Jack Ryan has been picked up for a fourth season, and Narcos: Mexico star Michael Peña will be joining the show’s cast.

The third season of the John Krasinski starring Jack Ryan recently wrapped up production and is expected to land on the streamer sometime in 2022. It has been two years since Season 2 aired (premiering on October 31, 2019), as pandemic-based production shutdowns caused a delay in filming.

There are no details yet on the character Peña will be playing on the show, but it’s said he will appear in multiple episodes. Peña turned heads as Luis in Marvel’s Ant-Man and has gone on to star in the movie’s sequels, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His recent roles include DEA agent Kiki Camarena Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and Terrance Mendoza in the 2021 Tom & Jerry movie.

Jack Ryan is an action thriller series based on characters from the fictional “Ryanverse” created by Tom Clancy. It follows CIA analyst Ryan as he is forced from the safety of his desk job into the field after discovering various dubious activities. The first season, which was helmed by co-creator Carlton Cuse (Lost), premiered on August 31, 2018.

The third season will see Ryan on the run as a fugitive after he’s wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. He is forced underground, traversing across Europe while trying to stay alive and prevent a global conflict while being pursued by the CIA and the international rogue faction he has uncovered.

In addition to Krasinski, who stars as the titular Jack Ryan, the series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Noomi Rapace as Harriet “Harry” Baumann. Pierce and Kelly are set to reprise their roles in Season 3.

Jack Ryan, Season 3, 2022, Amazon Prime Video