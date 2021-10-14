‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Returns as Kanan Stark in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Power Universe continues to thrive at Starz as the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost gears up for its second season.

Premiering Sunday, November 21, the series will air on Starz and across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada with episodes arriving at a later date for international viewers. In an exclusive first look at the Season 2 trailer, Power Book II: Ghost raises the stakes as characters are faced with even bigger ethical dilemmas and the return of Kanan Stark (executive producer 50 Cent).

Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus), Tariq begins to drift further away from the family he’s been fighting to protect.

In order to protect Tasha (Naturi Naughton), who is in witness protection, Tariq seeks help from Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and his new partner Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) as well as Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate). However, in order to foot the bill, he’ll have to go back into business with the Tejadas. But, as Monet (Mary J. Blige) weighs her own options, she’ll question if Tariq is what’s best for her own family.

As the trailer, below, teases all of this drama and more, it’s the return of Kanan that’s so unsettling, considering he’s dead. What kind of presence will this ghost have? Check out the trailer, and tune into Season 2 to find out.

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, November 21, 8/7c, Starz