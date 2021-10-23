’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: A Hundred Second Chances (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 9.]

Despite the threats of breaking up, it seems that our duos have opted to work it out. Corey and Evelin start couples counseling, while Alina hopes Steven can change his ways. Kenneth heartbreakingly reveals that he is homesick and wants to be closer to his children, but Sumit can’t escape his own family as Jenny reaches a breaking point with his parents. Let’s dive into all the drama!

See Also '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Babies on the Brain (RECAP) Armando and Kenny might be expanding their family, while Steven pressures Alina to have kids...despite being on the verge of a breakup.

Corey & Evelin: Back On?

Corey officially moved out of Evelin’s apartment and after weeks apart, Evelin accepted a dinner invitation to see Corey. Of course, Evelin’s first dig is that Corey is probably expecting to sleep with other women in his new bachelor pad. Yet Corey wants Evelin to trust him again, telling her, “I’m just so sorry for what I’ve done. Words cannot express how sorry I am.”

Evelin responds, “None of this would have happened if you were honest with me at the very beginning of everything.” She accepts his apology, but doesn’t trust that his actions will live up to his promises. The couple try going to marriage counseling to hopefully move on and make up.

Steven & Alina: Risky Business

Speaking of second chances, Alina opts to stay with Steven and not accompany her mother back to Russia. Can the couple make it work this time? Well, not if Steven still refuses to delete his social media accounts.

Alina hopes that the risk she took by staying with Steven is “worth it.” However, Alina’s friend Masha, who is acting like a catfish to test Steven, reveals that he has flirtatiously invited her to see him in the U.S. “I can’t imagine how many girls he’s talking with this way,” Alina explains in a confessional. Steven denies any substantial DMs, and Alina explains her secret plan.

“It’s offensive that you don’t trust me enough and you would try to set me up, and set me up for failure,” Steven says, defending his actions, which include asking if Masha could pack a swimsuit for an international rendezvous. “It’s just a kind gesture,” Steven adds.

Instead of dumping Steven on the spot, Alina insists he shut down all his apps and Steven complains about saving photos, outdoor WiFi…even the weather. Any excuse, right?

Jenny & Sumit: Taking a Stand

Back in Jenny’s personal prison, Sumit’s mother continues to insult her…but this time, with a smile. Sumit hopes that Jenny and his mom will become “best friends” again, and the language barrier works in their favor as Jenny’s future in-law disses her cooking skills to her face.

Sumit’s parents explain that they tried to teach Jenny traditional ways of homemaking, but they already seem to be calling it quits on helping Jenny acclimate to their culture. They call Jenny “Sumit’s grandmother” and an “old hag,” before Jenny puts her foot down. “I’m not going to do this in my house,” she states. “I would never go in your house and start telling you how to live your life. I go in your house and respect you, so please do the same for me.”

And instead of having Jenny’s back, Sumit says it’s his “dream” to live with his parents in the same house. “This is the way it happens in India,” Sumit explains.

But this news blindsides Jenny. “You want to go back to that kind of lifestyle?” Jenny asks. “Everything is not going to be fine. I would never want to live with my parents at your age. They’re pretending for you that they are going to try, but I don’t believe that. As far as living with them? I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Armando & Kenneth: Changing Times

Kenny is homesick for his kids and grandchildren back in Florida. “Sometimes I feel all alone,” he admits through tears to his daughters after Cassie announces that she’s pregnant. “Life is marching on without me.”

Even though Armando is the love of his life, Kenneth says that he’s the happiest but also the saddest he’s ever been. “I fell in love with someone from another country, and sometimes life has hard choices,” Kenneth continues, crying.

Yet, Armando fears that Kenneth’s confession could lead to their wedding getting canceled.

Previews

Next week, Corey begs Evelin to take him back. Kenneth makes compromises for his wedding, Jenny gets sick, and Ariela announces that she is not returning to Ethiopia. “God knows who you’ve f–ked, and God knows what you’ve been doing,” Ariela yells at Biniyam. “This is a chance to redeem yourself. This is your last f–king chance!” Plus, Victor and Ellie seem to reach a breaking point.

Until next time!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC