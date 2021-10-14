Jason Segel to Star in Comedy Series ‘Shrinking’ from ‘Ted Lasso’ Duo Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence

Jason Segel is set to play a rule-breaking therapist in a new Apple TV+ comedy series from Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence.

Shrinking revolves around a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Completely ignoring his training and ethics, he suddenly finds himself making monumental, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

The 10-episode series is written and executive produced by Segel, Goldstein, and Lawrence, with the latter producing under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold. Doozer’s Liza Katzer is on board as co-executive producer, while Warner Bros. Television will also produce.

This marks the second recent Apple project for Segel, who also stars in the streamer’s feature film The Sky Is Everywhere, based on the popular young adult novel by Jandy Nelson. The Freaks and Geeks star most recently created, wrote, directed, and starred in AMC’s drama series Dispatches Frome Elsewhere. He will next appear in HBO’s upcoming sports drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is also working on another Apple project, the drama series Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn. The streamer picked up the series for a 10-episode order in August; it’s based on Carl Hiaasen’s cult-favorite 2013 novel of the same name. The Ted Lasso co-creator also helms HBO Max’s Head of the Class and Clone High.

Goldstein currently portrays Roy Kent in the hit sitcom Ted Lasso, a role which earned him an Emmy Award for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy. He also serves as a writer and co-exec producer on the series. Goldstein has also made guest appearances in shows such as Doctor Who and Drunk History, and he co-created the sci-fi anthology series Soulmates on AMC.

Shrinking, Season 1, TBA, Apple TV+