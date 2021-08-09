Vince Vaughn to Star in New Apple Drama From ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Creator Bill Lawrence

Will Bill Lawrence’s next Apple hit be a drama?

Apple has ordered a new series, Bad Monkey, from the Ted Lasso co-creator. The 10-episode drama will star Vince Vaughn, who will also serve as an executive producer. It’s based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name.

Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy (Vaugh), “a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida,” according to the logline. “A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.” (But yes, it’s a drama.)

Lawrence will write the series and executive produce through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer. This news comes as Apple TV+ is airing the second season of Lawrence’s Ted Lasso, which was nominated for 20 Emmys this year. It’s the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever.

Vaughn’s TV credits include a mix of comedy and drama with Curb Your Enthusiasm, F Is for Family, and True Detective (his last series regular role before this one). He executive produced F Is for Family, Sullivan & Son, and Pursuit of the Truth. In addition to Ted Lasso, Lawrence is also known for his work on Scrubs, Cougar Town, and Whiskey Cavalier. He will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming reboot of Clone High.