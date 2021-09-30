‘Just Beyond’: Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for R.L. Stine Anthology Series (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Disney+’s new series Just Beyond has arrived and it’s bringing plenty of thrills and chills just in time for spooky season.

Premiering Wednesday, October 13, the eight-episode anthology series is part of Disney+’s Hallowstream programming slate. From the world of Goosebumps writer R.L. Stine, this new show will share shocking and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know.

Each episode features a new cast of characters who go on surprising journeys of self-discovery in a supernatural world filled with witches, aliens, ghosts, and parallel universes. Both scary and fun, there’s something for everyone in this genre-bending series.

Among some of the highlights teased in the trailer are portals to other worlds, a peculiar boarding school, wands and witches, ax-wielding individuals, comic book enjoyment, and horrifying beings looming in dark corners of a haunted-looking home.

As teased in the trailer, below, series stars include Nasim Pedrad, Mckenna Grace, Henry Thomas, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Malcolm Barrett among others. The series is written by showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith who executive produces alongside David Katzenberg, Aaron Schmidt, David Walpert, Marc Webb, Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose.

Based on his BOOM! Studios graphic novels, R.L. Stine serves as Just Beyond‘s co-executive producer. Don’t miss the spooky fun, check out Just Beyond’s first look, below, and don’t miss the series when it arrives on Disney+.

Just Beyond, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, Disney+