Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black & White’ Explores Kaepernick’s ‘Resiliency’

With a bent knee and an outspoken message shining a light on racial injustice, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick became one of the most galvanizing — and polarizing — social activists of our time.

The scripted six-episode series, Colin in Black & White, from producer-director Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) explores his coming-of-age as a promising high school student-athlete (Jaden Michael) and the adopted son of compassionate white parents (Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman).

Says executive producer Michael Starrbury, “You’ll see Colin discover his voice and identity. You’ll see Colin fail. And you’ll see Colin’s resiliency.”

Colin in Black & White, Premieres Friday, Oct. 29, Netflix

