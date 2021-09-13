‘Colin in Black & White’ Trailer Teases Kaepernick’s Childhood Journey (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers a better look at its upcoming project from Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick as a newly-released teaser for Colin in Black & White previews the ex-NFL star’s personal journey.

The coming of age drama tackles obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. The teaser, below, sees Kaepernick transform into his younger self through star Jaden Michael. As Kaepernick narrates, the activist’s childhood comes into perspective previewing his bright outlook as the hurdles he has encountered along the way.

“Life puts us on a path,” Kaepernick says in the trailer. “Sometimes narrow, sometimes winding, but always ours. When we’re young, we’re told that the world is ours, that we should figure out our path and take our shot. Then one day, we realize that the game we’re playing is someone else’s.”

His remarks likely reference the life-changing decision he’d one day make on the football field when he decided to kneel during the National Anthem. Kaepernick’s peaceful protest ignited a serious conversation regarding police brutality and racism against Black people in the United States.

This series takes a peek behind the curtain to shed light on the life of Kaepernick before he became an NFL quarterback or cultural icon and activist. Joining Kaepernick and Jaden Michael in the series are Nick Offerman and Mary-Louis Parker who play Colin’s parents Rick and Teresa.

Get a peek at the new series, below, and don’t miss Colin in Black & White‘s debut later this fall on Netflix.

Colin in Black & White, Series Premiere, Friday, October 29, Netflix