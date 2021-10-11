‘Alex Rider’ Season 2: IMDb TV Reveals First-Look Teaser, Confirms Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Fan-favorite spy series Alex Rider is returning to IMDb TV on December 3, and in anticipation, the Amazon free streaming service has unveiled the first sneak peek for the second season.

The trailer (watch below) features plenty of fighting, shoot-outs, and tense confrontations as London-based teenager Alex continues his unwitting journey into the dangerous world of espionage. The second season sees Alex attempting to return to normality, but he’s pulled back into the drama when his friend Sabina’s father, journalist Ed Pleasance, is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich, the man who may have killed his uncle.

Based on the popular book franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Toby Stephens as Damian Cray, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance.

“After the success of Season One, I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to reassemble our fantastic cast for this second, action-packed adventure…with the added bonus of Toby Stephens in a key role,” said Horowitz, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez and series writer Guy Burt.

Season 2, based on the fourth book in the franchise, Eagle Strike, sees Alex unraveling a sinister political plot with global repercussions. After discovering a link between Ed, a dangerous hacker known as Smoking Mirror, and tech billionaire Damian Cray, Alex and his guardian Jack and trusted friend Tom go looking for answers, which may lie in Cray’s latest product — the global phenomenon video game Feathered Serpent.

Alex Rider, Season 2, Friday, December 3, IMDb TV on Amazon Prime Video

