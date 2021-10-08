‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: See the Original Cast Crash Amazon’s NYCC Panel (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video’s highly-anticipated reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer made its New York Comic Con Debut with the stars and showrunner, who were joined by some familiar faces.

During the panel’s “fan question” segment, the cast received surprise messages from the stars of the original 1997 film, shocking them and viewers alike. Among the thrilling lineup were Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, all of whom shared their support for the modernized reboot.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, and later the iconic 1997 movie. The new series follows a group of teenagers who are bound together by a dark secret one year after a fatal car accident haunted their graduation night. As a killer stalks them, they’ll have to piece together the brutal individual’s identity before uncovering the wrong secrets gets them killed.

Along with the thrilling surprise by the original movie’s stars, the panel for I Know What You Did Last Summer also unearthed a first-look clip for the new series. The scene is certainly pivotal as it depicts the car accident that changes the teens at the center of this story’s lives.

The series features stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom, who are sure to make a splash when the series premieres on October 15 with the first four episodes. In the meantime, catch the original cast crashing the show’s NYCC panel, above, and check out the sneak peek clip, below.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Series Premiere, Friday, October 15, Amazon Prime Video