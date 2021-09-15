‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Lies Come Back to Haunt Teens in First Look (VIDEO)

Just in time for spooky season, Amazon Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives Friday, October 15, and the streamer is giving viewers their first look at the mystery thriller with a new trailer.

Based on Lois Duncan’s novel of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer will kick off its streaming run with the first four episodes followed by one weekly installment each Friday after through November 12. In the trailer, below, fun and games turn into life or death stakes after one big secret comes back to haunt a group of teens.

One year after a fatal car accident occurred on their graduation night, the group of young people finds themselves bound together by the dark secret. Now, they’re being stalked by a brutal killer following their misdeeds.

While they attempt to piece together the mystery at hand and uncover the identity of the person who is after them, the group also unveils the dark side of their town and themselves. Everyone has something to hide in this twisty series and uncovering the wrong secret could be fatal.

I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. The title was also previously and famously adapted in 1997 with the film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe among others.

The Amazon series is executive produced by writer Sara Goodman, the original film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, James WAn, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten. Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon this fall.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Series Premiere, Friday, October 15, Amazon Prime Video