‘On My Block’ Gets Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ on Netflix: Meet the New Core Four

The Netflix hit teen dramedy On My Block has officially come to an end, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer to meet a new Core Four, as Netflix has announced the cast for the show’s new spinoff series, Freeridge.

After making a brief appearance in the On My Block series finale, Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA’s Finest), and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist) will star as series regulars in the YA comedy.

“The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure,” reads the show’s logline.

Freeridge forever! Meet Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson and Shiv Pai as they start a new adventure on the block in the upcoming series, Freeridge! pic.twitter.com/GW3VBhbtuA — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) October 8, 2021

The finale of On My Block saw the friend group reunited and back to the way they used to be, having a fun final outing at Prom and Abuelita’s funeral party. As they spotted the spinoff’s characters peeking over a fence, the friends’ stories came to an end, but not before hinting at one last mystery.

The series comes from original series creators Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Lauren Iungerich. Gonzalez and Haft will act as co-showrunners and executive producers with Jamie Uyeshiro. Iungerich will return as executive produce with Jamie Dooner.

Freeridge, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix