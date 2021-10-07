‘The Wheel of Time’: Danger Looms in a First Look at Amazon’s New Series (PHOTO)

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for one of its biggest series premieres to date as The Wheel of Time‘s arrival nears.

Premiering Friday, November 19, The Wheel of Time is getting a special tease as Amazon unveiled a new piece of key art for the series. Ahead of the first three episodes arriving on the platform, the first look offers a hint of what viewers can expect from the series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels.

The Wheel of Time tells a story set in the sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women can access it. Among them is leader Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization known as Aes Sedai.

The series picks up as Moiraine is arriving in the small town of Two Rivers where she embarks on a dangerous adventure. The world-spanning journey sees five young men and women join Moiraine, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, an individual who will either save or destroy humanity.

In the key art, above, Moiraine leads the pack as a dark and imposing Myrddraal, a Shadowspawn, looms in the background. Joining Pike in the series are costars Daniel Henney as Lan Mondragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon.

The Wheel of Time has been adapted for television by executive producer and series showrunner Rafe Judkins. Don’t miss out on the epic new series, catch The Wheel of Time when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video this November.

The Wheel of Time, Series Premiere, Friday, November 19, Amazon Prime Video