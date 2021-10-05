‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad Runs to a Seriously Injured Nic’s Side (VIDEO)

Brace yourselves. The heartbreak is about to begin as The Resident may be saying goodbye to one of its own in the October 5 episode.

At the end of the last episode, police officers came to Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) door as he waited for his wife, nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), to return from a spa trip with bad news: “There’s been an accident.” And now TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the moment Nic arrives at Chastain.

Conrad runs through the hospital halls, past Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) as they step off the elevator. AJ quickly grabs and holds Conrad back as they step out onto the helipad. “They have to bring her to us!” he reminds his friend.

But as they wait for the medics to do just that and Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) join them, something goes wrong. Watch the clip above to see just what that is.

Whatever happens to Nic, keep in mind that executive producer Andrew Chapman has said this episode will be “over-the-top intense.” Plus, he teased “a more emotionally open and vulnerable Conrad Hawkins really thinking about his commitments” going forward.

In “The Long and Winding Road,” the doctors at Chastain have to figure out the best care for a familiar patient while they question every decision. Also, AJ and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) treat a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox