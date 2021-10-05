‘Succession’ New Clip Shows What Happened After Dramatic Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)

Succession‘s hotly-anticipated third season is almost upon us and HBO is whetting the appetite with a brand new clip (watch below) from the upcoming season.

The footage was released on Tuesday as part of HBO Max’s European launch event and follows Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) just moments after his shocking press conference at the end of Season 2. The clip sees Kendall and his team hounded by members of the press as they make their way to their car.

“Where are we going?” asks corporate PR Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk). “Waystar,” responds Kendall, “plant a flag, fix up my lawyers, PRs, get some independent directors shaking, and maybe ride in to see the f***ing feds.” Meanwhile, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) tries to fend off reporters by repeatedly and unnecessarily shouting, “No comment!”

Once in the vehicle, Karolina points out that they’re in a company car, the same company that Kendall just betrayed after whistleblowing to the press. “Are you in for this f***ing revolution?” Kendall asks her. “Are you with me, yes or no? This is a fork in your life, Karolina. This is the righteous vehicle.”

The Emmy-winning series from creator Jesse Armstrong is set for an all-out family civil war in Season 3 following Kendall’s ambush of his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), in the Season 2 finale. Tensions will rise as the family and associates pick sides in the ongoing battle for control.

Back for the third season are Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Alan Ruck as Connor, and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom. Also returning are Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Succession, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max