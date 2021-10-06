‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Is There Someone Else?’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 12, “Is There Someone Else?”]

Married at First Sight is more than halfway through its 13th season and it’s time that the couples start thinking about their next steps as their marriages continue.

In the latest episode, “Is There Someone Else?” questions about the future for these pairs begin to take shape. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the pivotal installment, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

Picking Up Where We Left Off

In the show’s opening moments, events that occurred in the previous episode are addressed including the death of Brett’s dog Baxter which is acknowledged with several condolence bouquets from the other participants. Meanwhile, Bao is feeling deflated by Johnny’s behavior at the recent couples’ outing.

Planning for the Future

Myrla and Gil discuss their next steps, particularly what their living situation will be. When Gil brings up his current lease coming to an end, she tells him to not renew it, hinting at her hopes for finding someplace to move in together after the show. Rachel and Jose discuss the improvements in their connection following some recent bumps, but when the topic of travel comes up it’s clear they’re on two very different pages. For Rachel, she hopes to visit Europe, but Jose has plans for a big road trip around their home state of Texas.

While prepping dinner together, Johnny and Bao discuss their relationship and he learns that she’s most interested in having a partner to do chores together and enjoy each other in the bedroom. This revelation seems to boost Johnny’s downer mood, but will it last?

Activities

Michaela and Zack spend some time having fun together by playing bubble ball, bumping each other in huge inflatable ball suits. The pair laugh and dance in one of their most light-hearted moments of the season so far. In an attempt to break down Ryan’s guard, Brett organizes a group outing with fellow couple Rachel and Jose for obstacle course challenges at a local gym. While she is glad to see Ryan enjoying himself, Brett isn’t sure the exercise will help their marriage.

Later on in the episode, Zack and Michaela tap into their inner arts and crafts abilities to decorate their apartment and work on a scrapbook. In an exercise, they write up quick poems using each other’s names which elicit plenty of giggles. Jose and Rachel go to a winery in a solo couple outing of their own, and they discuss all of the firsts in their relationship. When Rachel brings up her summers off as a school district employee, she warns Jose that she sometimes gets in bad moods during that season.

Johnny & Bao Discord

The episode is filled with low moments for Johnny and Bao and most of it begins when they start playing a game called “truth or sip” in which they talk about their relationship or take a sip of wine to forgo answering. Their conversation soon turns heated when Johnny claims he’s giving the relationship 150 percent and wishes she would take more initiative. Meanwhile, she feels like Johnny doesn’t give her enough credit for the things she is doing like housework and cooking. Storming off from their conversation, Johnny claims they’re not compatible and ends up leaving the apartment for the night.

The next morning, Johnny is supposed to attend a party for his uncle Frank with Bao, but he ends up going solo and uninviting his wife. At the party, his family wonders why he’s struggling and as Johnny complains that Bao isn’t meeting the expectations he has in his head for a wife, some of them say he’ll never find someone with that attitude. At the party, he claims that Bao is probably in bed texting on her phone, but footage reveals she’s prepping meals for them while he’s gone.

When Johnny returns to the apartment, the couple meets virtually with Pastor Cal. Johnny claims he’s married to the wrong person and that he doesn’t see how they can make it work, but Pastor Cal thinks he’s making up excuses and asks the man if there’s anyone else on his mind. Johnny denies that notion and listens as Pastor Cal tells him he needs to throw away the image of a perfect woman in his head and focus on Bao. Meanwhile, despite Johnny’s negativity towards her, Bao says she’s still willing to make it work.

Later that evening the couple discusses their obstacles, and Johnny admits that there’s been a miscommunication in what they each believe is effort. He acknowledges that Bao contributes to their marriage, even if it isn’t the way he expects. But will it be enough to make the marriage work?

Friend Perspective

Some of the participants meet with family or friends to gain a different perspective of their marriages. First up is Brett who meets with pal Deborah and explains her worries that Ryan’s feelings aren’t progressing the right way after their one-month anniversary date. Meanwhile, Zack and Ryan catch up for a workout session. Zack wonders if Ryan is letting his doubts cloud his judgement when it comes to Brett and that it should be considered since Brett is really trying to make the marriage work.

Michaela catches up with her sister Shareefa to whom she reveals that she’s falling in love with Zack. She also reveals that their communication is improving for the better. Myrla tells one of her friends over the phone that Gil is in the midst of looking for their future shared apartment and is even willing to explore newer places as an option despite his aversion to a “bougie” lifestyle.

Ryan also meets with his sister Alexa who listens as he opens up about the struggles he’s been facing with Brett. While he admits he’s had trouble being honest with Brett, particularly when it comes to her cleanliness around the apartment, Alexa tries to convey that honesty is the best policy.

Gil visits pal Christian who asks about life post-wedding. Gil shares that he and Myrla are exploring living spaces and that she’s beginning to become a dog person despite wanting nothing to do with his dog at the beginning of this experience. Footage proves Gil’s claim as Myrla is repeatedly shown taking his pup on walks. His only concern is that Myrla’s taste for new things will be reflected in their relationship negatively.

Separate Living Spaces

Ryan finally talks to Brett but only barely to inform her he needs to move into their second bedroom because he needs sleep. He claims that without sleep it will kill him, but he barely addresses the actually stressors that are preventing him from forming feelings for his wife. Will he finally fess up before the season is through? Find out as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

