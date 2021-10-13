‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Tears, Jeers, and 25 Cent Martinis’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 13, “Tears, Jeers, and 25 Cent Martinis.”]

Decision Day is getting closer and the couples of Married at First Sight‘s 13th season and the looming moment calls for some expert advice.

In this week’s installment, “Tears, Jeers, and 25 Cent Martinis,” the pairs meet with the show’s relationship experts, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to help come up with helpful ways to connect with their spouses. Will they take the advice or remain closed off? We’re breaking it all down below but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Frustrations

The couples are more than halfway through their experience on the show and frustrations are beginning to surface, particularly when it comes to pet peeves. While Ryan is struggling to keep his annoyances over Brett’s cluttered ways, Zack calls out Michaela’s excessive phones use. And in a meet-up with Johnny and Ryan, the men discuss their struggles over a game of pool. Johnny feels as though Bao is finally making the kind of effort he expects, meanwhile, Ryan is struggling to hide his lack of enthusiasm for Brett. Yet, it doesn’t seem to impact his effort level towards getting to bond with her.

Later on, Johnny discusses things with Bao in their apartment, mentioning that there needs to be better trust and communication for him to feel secure. This lack of security has also meant a decline in their intimacy. Needless to say, these two are on very different pages as he gets up to leave the room.

Expert Advice

First up in a one-on-one conversation with Pastor Cal is Gil who brings up the fact that he’s finally shared his first kiss with Myrla. And despite the positive aspects of his relationship with her, Gil does have some hesitation regarding her level of negativity at times. Pastor Cal suggests that he broach this topic with Myrla after the session to see what she can do to improve that less admirable trait. Meanwhile, Myrla shows up to her meeting with Dr. Pepper on another level after coming back from a party with friends where she’d been drinking “25 Cent Martinis.” During their chat, Myrla gets emotional describing how happy she is with Gil, and is advised to ask him what his picture of marriage is so that Myrla can help reassure him about their relationship.

Michaela meets with Pastor Cal who asks what her apprehensions might be heading into Decision Day. According to her, the only apprehension surrounds the idea that they’re still getting to know each other. Zack struggles during his chat with Dr. Pepper because he’s torn between concerns of being the perfect husband and finding a balance of happiness he’s really looking for. Dr. Pepper tries to reassure him that all he can do is continue to build on the foundation that he and Michaela have been building.

Johnny is blunt during his session with Dr. Pepper in which he says Bao isn’t the person he pictures himself with. She suggests that he’s being unfair and that he examine better communication methods to avoid angry outbursts. Meanwhile, Bao’s chat with Pastor Cal is more somber as she reveals how shut down she feels in the marriage. He advises that she ask her husband if he was ready to be married in the first place.

As for Brett, she feels like Ryan isn’t trying and is upset that he isn’t being open or showing intimacy towards her. Pastor Cal suggests she ask Ryan when he gave up on the marriage as a means of sparking a deeper conversation. Ryan goes into his meeting with Dr. Pepper expecting negativity due to his lack of enthusiasm, and despite his shortcomings, she advises that he be more honest because Brett can’t be a mind reader for situations that get under his skin.

Jose and Rachel have rather productive sessions with him kicking things off during a meeting with Dr. Pepper. In terms of marriage, Jose wants to find the balance of independence and providing for his wife as he continues to toe a careful line within their relationship. She admits he can be controlling and listens to his fears about Rachel leaving. On the other hand, Rachel admits that she and Jose are doing well now but she’s worried about future fights. Pastor Cal listens as she brings up her temper and suggests Rachel discuss these issues with Jose in a calm manner.

Regrouping

After the one-on-one sessions, the couples reconvene to discuss their findings. Myrla and Gil talk about her negative attitude and she admits she can work on it in order to not affect his moods, leaving things on a positive note. Zack and Michaela discuss what their pictures of marriage are with his being of a family and hers being of partners, can they make them mesh?

Bao and Johnny evaluate the things they heard during their sessions with the experts and while she doesn’t feel great about where they’re at, Johnny does offer an apology for some of the nastier things he’s said during their marriage. In terms of moving forward, she worries that he’ll exhibit a pattern of leaving and feels she deserves better. He brings up a lack of chemistry in their past, making him unsure of how they’ll move forward.

During Ryan and Brett’s catchup, he admits he hasn’t been entirely honest about how he’s feeling and she can’t help but admit she feels pretty hopeless about the situation. Meanwhile, Rachel asks Jose about any triggers he might have so they can avoid fights like the situation where he locked her out of the apartment earlier this season. Jose admits he sometimes needs time to cool down before discussing an argument and hopes she can resist the urge to leave situations she isn’t happy with so they can work things out.

Group Volleyball

Everyone gathers for a group game of sand volleyball which gets peppy when Bao dons a cheerleader uniform. But the fun and games don’t last long as the participants begin grouping off for discussions. While Bao, Myrla, and Brett talk about their recent therapy sessions, Brett shares that she feels as though Ryan hasn’t given her a fair chance. On the other hand, he tells some of the guys a similar story but feels as though he isn’t entirely to blame. Meanwhile, Johnny tells Gil and Zack he hasn’t been happy for a while with Bao and calls her juvenile.

Lost in Translation?

In a self-shot segment, Michaela and Zack share an update on a feud they’re currently having after discussing Decision Day. After each noting that they might say no if Decision Day were right now, Michaela takes this as a sign of things to come and suggests sleeping in separate rooms. While Zack doesn’t understand that concept, he ends up leaving to allow their tempers to cool off. The next morning when he wakes to a text to learn that Michaela has fully moved out of their shared apartment, Zack laments the situation in a virtual conversation with his brothers. Can the broken relationship be repaired?

It seems like Zack and Michaela aren’t the only ones as Brett meets with Ryan’s sister Alexa for some advice. After filling in Alexa regarding the lack of connection between herself and Ryan, Alexa tells Brett that there’s a chance Ryan could have his mind on another person. Will her refute these claims? Only time will tell, so don’t miss Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime