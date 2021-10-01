Porsha Williams Announces Exit From ‘RHOA’, Set to Star in Spinoff

Porsha Williams has announced her departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta just days after co-star Cynthia Bailey announced that she, too, would be leaving the Bravo reality TV series.

The reality star and actress confirmed her exit on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.”

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with,” Williams continued in her statement. “It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

While Williams might be leaving the Real Housewives, fans will still get to see her in a new spinoff series that is currently in the works at Bravo. Williams previously described the upcoming project as a “family show.” She also announced that her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, is set to be released on November 16.

She went on to thank Bravo, Truly Original Productions, and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen. “I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters,” Williams wrote. “You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

Commenting on her post, Cohen wrote, “What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.” In Williams’ reply, she told Cohen, “I’m so thankful for you believing in me and trusting the world needed to know a lil girl from decatur!!”

Fellow Real Housewives stars also sent their well wishes. “Onwards and Upwards!” wrote Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Gizelle Bryant.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Margaret Josephs commented, “Wishing you all the success and happiness you deserve !! Can’t wait to see you on my screen in November and watch you shine in all you do.”

Williams joined the show in 2012, becoming a cast member on the fifth season. Her time on the show documented her feud with fellow cast member Kenya Moore and the deterioration of her relationship with her then-husband Kordell Stewart.

All these recent exits of fan favorites have some fans worried about the future of RHOA, with one Twitter user writing, “No Phadrea, No Nene, and now Porsha? It’s over for the Atlanta franchise I fear.”

“I was fine with Cynthia leaving #RHOA. She really wasn’t adding anything to the show after her divorce to Peter. But PORSHA WILLIAMS?! Now that’s a blow,” wrote another fan.

