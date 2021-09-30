Get ready for all things Reba McEntire with UPtv for the 20th anniversary of her sitcom.

UPtv has announced it will be celebrating Reba‘s milestone throughout October. In addition to the weekly airings (Mondays – Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m. ET) throughout the month, there will be a marathon of Reba on Friday, October 1 (7 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. ET), and Saturday, October 2 (9 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. ET), with exclusive content and DVD extras.

Plus, McEntire and Melissa Peterman (who played Barbra Jean) will be doing an UPtv Facebook Live (simulcast on McEntire’s page) on Tuesday, October 5 from 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. ET. (The sitcom premiered on that day in 2001.)

“We are elated to have the entertaining and always fun pair of Reba and Melissa Peterman participating in a Facebook Live as we celebrate 20 years of the beloved series, Reba,” Wendy McCoy, senior vice president of marketing at UP Entertainment, said in a statement. “Reba is a staple in our lineup and to bring fans this chance to reminisce and hear from two of the stars themselves, is incredible. We have some surprises planned for the Live event so be sure to join us on Facebook @UPtv at 6 p.m. ET.”

In Reba, the titular character, a Texas soccer mom, sees her white-picket-fenced world collapse when her dentist husband Brock (Christopher Rich) left her after what she thought had been 20 happy years of marriage for his impossibly perky and unfortunately pregnant dental hygienist, Barbra Jean. As a result, Reba shifted to “Plan B” to regain control in her life. The rest of the family was played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (as Reba’s pregnant 17-year-old daughter Cheyenne), Scarlett Pomers (as 12-year-old Kyra), and Mitch Holleman (as 9-year-old Jake). Steve Howey played Cheyenne’s boyfriend Van.

Allison M. Gibson created the series and executive produced with Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel for Twentieth Century Fox Television.