Tuesday TV Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Off to a Strong Start as Fall’s Top-Rated New Show So Far

How did the three FBI shows do in the second week of the 2021-2022 season without the major crossover connecting the original, Most Wanted, and newest spinoff International? And where does the latest new fall series, La Brea, rank against the rest so far?

First of all, NBC’s La Brea tops all new shows with its 0.7 rating in the key demo (among adults 18-49). In fact, it came in second on the night behind The Voice‘s 0.9 rating (down from last Tuesday’s episode). The drama’s 6.2 million viewers does put it behind NCIS: Hawai’i‘s 6.6 million and FBI: International‘s 6.24.

The Voice also won the night with 7.09 million viewers, with FBI coming in second with 7.03 million (up from its premiere), and La Brea in third. As for the rest of the Dick Wolf dramas on CBS, now in their usual slots after swapping for the premiere crossover, both FBI: International (6.24 million to 5.48) and Most Wanted (6.87 to 5.86) dropped a few viewers and a tenth in the demo. Still, the three FBIs were in the top four in scripted shows on the night both in the demo and total viewers, even without the crossover (though FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto did appear on International).

Elsewhere, Fox and NBC’s medical dramas, The Resident (2.86 million viewers) and New Amsterdam (3.49 million), both lost a few viewers and were down a tenth in the demo. Our Kind of People was steady in the demo (0.3) but did lose some viewers (1.48 million vs. 1.62). And the three-hour Bachelor in Paradise was down a tenth in the demo (to 0.7) and lost viewers from last week (2.69 million vs. 3.04)