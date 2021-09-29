Martin Martinez Lands Recurring Role in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 4

Never Have I Ever star Martin Martinez has joined the cast of CBS action drama Magnum P.I. ahead of the Season 4 premiere on October 1.

Martinez will have a recurring role as Cade Jensen, a determined but troubled teenager who tries to charm his way into a job at La Mariana. Over the course of the season, Cade finds himself a surrogate parent in Marine veteran Theodore “T.C.” Calvin (Stephen Hill).

Magnum P.I. was rebooted in 2018 by Eric Guggenheim and Peter M. Lenkov, the duo behind another CBS reboot, Hawaii Five-0. The series follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL who solves crimes in Hawaii, using the military skills he learned while at war in Afghanistan.

The series also stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, and Tim Kang as Detective Gordon Katsumoto.

Martinez, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Oliver in the Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever, has also appeared in shows such as Marvel’s Runaways, Shameless, Station 19, and The Fosters. He is also set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Pachinko, based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee.

The Season 4 premiere is titled “Island Vibes” and will see Magnum jumping into a new case while also trying to juggle a new relationship. He is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two dangerous gangs. Meanwhile, Higgins, who is still abroad with Dr. Ethan Shah (Jay Ali), is forced into assisting an old employer after an unfortunate misstep.

Magnum P.I., Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 1, 9 p.m. ET, CBS