‘DWTS’: What Will Happen to Cody Rigsby After Cheryl Burke’s COVID Diagnosis?

After Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on September 27, she and partner Cody Rigsby had to sit out the second episode of Season 30. Luckily, the pair escaped elimination and were then judged on a filmed rehearsal video from earlier in the week. But what does Cheryl’s diagnosis mean for Cody going forward on the competition series?

Thankfully, the Peloton instructor will carry on in the season, though how he will continue to compete is still unknown. He took to social media Monday afternoon to wish his partner a speedy recovery. “First and foremost, I want to send all my love, and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke,” he said on his Instagram Story.

“We’ve spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well, but I’ve been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be, and it can change at any moment. So, just keep her in your thoughts.”

He went on to let his followers know that his time on the show wasn’t over just yet, saying, “The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How is to be determined, so stay tuned.” He wrapped up his video by encouraging fans to vote for the pair during the show that night.

Cheryl is quarantining for the time being, and whether or not she will continue as Cody’s partner this season is unclear. And though the fitness influencer has not tested positive for the virus after being in close contact with the pro, it is unclear how long he will have to stay in isolation before safely returning to the competition. In the meantime, Cody is continuing to send Cheryl well wishes on Instagram.

