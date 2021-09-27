‘Cheryl Burke Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Taping (VIDEO)

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning she will miss Monday’s taping of the ABC competition show.

In an emotional video, Burke detailed her experience from taking the test to receiving the results. “Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit,” she says at the start of the clip.

Despite confirming that she is “fully vaccinated,” she reveals later in the video that her test came back positive. A tearful Burke talks of how bad she feels, especially for her dance partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. “I feel so bad for Cody; I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it’s so overwhelming,” she says.

Burke continues: “It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow…. I just hope I didn’t spread it… For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f***ing real. I have to quarantine for 10 days; I’ve been ordered to stay home… I’ll be in bed. I can’t believe this happened.”

Several current and former DWTS pros sent their well wishes and sympathy to Burke following her announcement. “Cheryl sending you so much love,” commented Emma Slater, while Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Oh Cheryl I’m so sorry!!!!”

Sharna Burgess also commented, writing, “Oh babe I am so so sorry and devastated for you. I can’t believe it I’m thinking of you and praying for you.” And Whitney Carson said, “Cheryl Burke I love you! Thinking of you!!!!”

“Oh Cheryl! We will miss you and I’m praying for you,” added Amanda Kloots. Meanwhile, DWTS newcomer, Ezra Sosa, commented, “Sending prayers and healing vibes your way, you got this!”

ABC has yet to comment on Rigsby’s fate on the show. Burke and Rigsby scored 24 out of 40 in their first dance on last week’s Season 30 premiere — they performed the tango to Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC