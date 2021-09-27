‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 2: The First Elimination & a COVID Case Shake Things Up (RECAP)

Dancing With the Stars kicked off the show’s historic 30th season with a bang, featuring a new lineup of celebrity contestants looking to become the latest ballroom dancing champions. Two episodes in, and things have escalated quickly with the season’s first elimination and a COVID-19 case.

Longtime pro Cheryl Burke revealed she tested positive for the virus before the episode’s live taping, meaning she and partner Cody Rigsby had to sit out the episode. Despite their absence, the pair was still able to be judged based on a filmed rehearsal performance.

Check out the performances from the latest episode below, featuring dances to some of today’s biggest hits and classic favorites. Plus, find out which couple was the first to go home ahead of next week’s Britney Spears-themed episode!

Matt James’s dance to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa (Samba)

Looking to loosen things up, Matt James and partner Lindsay Arnold took the judge’s previous critiques and worked to loosen his hip movements in their samba to the Dua Lipa hit “Levitating.” While the judges appreciated his charismatic shirt removal, they wish he had put just as much effort into his technique. Len even stated that his hips were “allergic to music.” The pair walked away with a score 22 out of 40, meaning 46 overall.

Olivia Jade’s dance to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake (Viennese Waltz)

After using her beauty skills to give partner Val Chmerkovskiy a makeover during rehearsals, Oliva Jade wowed the judges once more with her enthusiasm and joy. Despite some slight critiques, the duo’s Viennese Waltz earned them a higher score than last week with 27 points, bringing their total to 52.

Kenya Moore’s dance to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer (Cha Cha)

Kenya Moore was excited to feel like “Hot Stuff” during her tango to the Donna Summer disco classic. Alongside partner Brandon Armstrong, she was, as Bruno called her, “simply irresistible” with her joyful moves and passion. Earning a solid score of 24, the pair’s overall total increased to 50 points.

The Miz’s dance to “Nothin’ But A Good Time” by Poison (Tango)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin brought the heavy metal energy of the wrestling ring to the dance floor with a firey tango to “Nothing But A Good Time” by Poison with partner Whitney Carson. While most of the judges loved his energy and improved control, Len disagreed, stating his performance lacked finesse. The two earned a 26 out of 40, bringing their total to 50 points.

Brian Austin Green’s dance to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur (Rumba)

Inspired by the Vincent Van Gogh art installation they went to, Brian Austin Green and partner Sharna Burgess brought their romance to life surrounded by the artist’s famous paintings. Though he loved the romance, Bruno stated the couple’s rumba felt more like contemporary dance, while Len didn’t enjoy the choreography’s posing. The two earned a score of 23, with a total of 47.

Christine Chiu ’s dance to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Salsa)

Having been a DWTS superfan since the show’s first season, Christine Chiu continued her dream of dancing on the show with partner Pasha Pashkov to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee. After years of attending live tapings, the judges applauded her dedication and passion, despite being a bit tense during the first half of the dance. Len went on to state that he didn’t believe she would going home this week. The pair earned a score of 24 points, with a total of 49.

Jimmie Allen ’s dance to “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen (Rumba)

Dancing to his own song, Jimmie Allen tapped into the strength of his mother during his childhood for his rumba with partner Emma Slater. The emotional performance was an improvement from last week, with the judges applauding his work. The two earned 27 points, making their overall total 49 points.

Amanda Kloots ’ dance to “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew Live! (Foxtrot )

Amanda Kloots‘ second dance of the series was another emotional one, as she and her partner Alan Bersten danced the foxtrot to “It Had To Be You,” which was the first dance song at her and her late husband Nick’s wedding. To no one’s surprise, the former Broadway dancer wowed the judges with her poise and long legs, earning the pair the highest score of the night with 32 points, tying for the highest overall points with 60.

JoJo Siwa’s dance to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (Cha Cha )

After making history as the first same-sex pairing ever on DWTS, JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson looked to reclaim the highest score of the night with their cha cha to “Rain On Me.” Though JoJo’s energetic performance impressed the judges, some encouraged her to dial back a bit and focus on control. Despite this, Len declared the dance his “favorite Latin dance of the season.” The duo earned a score of 31 points, tying them for the most points total at 60.

Iman Shumpert’s dance to “U Know What’s Up” by Donell Jones (Rumba )

Dancing to one of him and his wife’s favorite songs, Iman Shumpert impressed the judges with an improved performance from last week with partner Daniella Karagach. Carrie Ann continued to state that he is one to watch out for, stating, “You have something special.” The cherry on top of the positive comments came via a supportive tweet from fellow NBA star LeBron James cheering for the pair. They earned a score of 25 points, bringing their total to 46.

Martin Kove’s dance to “Twist & Shout” by The Beatles (Cha Cha)

After being disappointed in his performance last week, Martin Kove returned for redemption with partner Britt Stewart, dancing the cha cha to a cover of “Twist & Shout” by The Beatles. Having danced to the song at his wedding, his energy and love of dance pleased the judges, but his moves, once again, failed to impress. The pair earned the lowest score of the night with 15 points, having the lowest overall total of 28.

Melora Hardin’s dance to “All By Myself” by Céline Dion (Rumba)

Feeling “all by herself” with her two daughters off at school, Melora Hardin channeled that energy into her rumba with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Though Len critiqued Artem’s choreography, the judges were once again impressed by Melora’s danceability and balance, earning the duo 27 out of 40 points, with an overall score of 53.

Cody Rigsby’s dance to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello (Salsa)

Though the pair were unable to perform due to Cheryl’s positive COVID test, Cody Rigsby and his partner were still able to be judged based on a pre-filmed rehearsal video from earlier that week. The pair joined via video call for the judge’s comments, in which they wished for Cheryl’s speedy recovery. The judges cut the two some slack for their situation, giving overall positive feedback. They received a solid score of 24 points, bringing their total to 48.

Melanie C’s dance to “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles ( Foxtrot )

Having grown up in The Beatles’ famous hometown of Liverpool, Melanie C was inspired by the hardworking people of her hometown for her foxtrot with partner Gleb Savchenko. Bruno stated that the singer “never looked lovelier,” with Len stating that the dance was anything but “‘A Hard Day’s Night.'” On top of the positive remarks, she was surprised with a special video message from Beatles member Ringo Starr, wishing the pair “peace and love.” They earned a score of 30 points, bringing their total to 57.

Suni Lee’s dance to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin (Cha Cha)

Before the final dance of the night, Suni Lee let viewers in on her struggles with showing emotion and opening up, as her gymnastics background taught her that emotion meant weakness. Her partner Sasha Farber assured her that is not the case, claiming she doesn’t know “how powerful she is.” Showing off her sassy side with a cha cha to “I Like It,” Bruno applauded her vulnerability, stating, “When you smile, you shine.” Along with more comments applauding her confidence, the duo earned a score of 28, bringing their total points to 56.

Results

Based on a combination of the judges scores and fan votes, the first round of eliminations saw Christine and Pasha in the bottom two with Martin and Britt. With the judge’s left to choose who will dance another week, Derek, Bruno, and Carrie Ann all chose Christine and Pasha to be saved from elimination. Having the bottom scores for both weeks, Martin’s elimination didn’t come as a surprise, but his passion for dance made his farewell a bittersweet one.