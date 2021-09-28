What’s Coming to Amazon in October 2021
Amazon Prime Video is packing its library this fall as October makes way for plenty of original and familiar titles.
Among the streamer’s new original content is the arrival of series Fairfax, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs among others. Movies are also part of the large slate including new originals like Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Justin Bieber: Our World, and The Manor as well as others. Below, we’re rounding up the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video as well as the free streamer IMDb TV.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
October TBA
*Fairfax – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
October 1
*Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
A Good Year (2006)
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)
Anaconda (1997)
Atonement (2007)
Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Duplicity (2009)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
Flash Of Genius (2008)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Garden State (2004)
Get Shorty (1995)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Killers (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Rugrats Go Wild (2003)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Swimming For Gold (2020)
Taken (2009)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Christmas Edition (2020)
The Graduate (1967)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Thing (2011)
Welcome To The Jungle (2014)
*All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2
Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons 1-2
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
*Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)
October 3
Prometheus (2012)
October 8
*Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Lansky (2021)
*Jessey and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
*Pan y Circo – Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes
October 14
Deutschland 83: Season 1
October 15
Akilla’s Escape (2021)
*I Know What You Did Last Summer – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
October 16
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Wanderlust (2012)
October 29
*Maradona: Blessed Dream – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
October 1
Motive S1-4
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Princess for Christmas
American Hustle
Astro Boy
Bean
Belly
Brokeback Mountain
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Burlesque
Colombiana
Confessions of Shopaholic
End of Days
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fired Up!
Gods of Egypt
Grumpy Old Man
Harlem Nights
I Now Pronounce You Chucky & Larry
Jack and Jill
Jennifer’s Body
Julie & Julia
Little Women
Live Free or Die Hard
Lockout
Magic in the Moonlight
Meet Joe Black
Metro
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Midnight in Paris
Napoleon Dynamite
Ozzy
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Philadelphia
Proud Mary
R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls
R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly
R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It
Rise of the Guardians
Saving Silverman
Secondhand Lions
Shooter
Snowflake, the White Gorilla
The Bucket List
The Counselor
The Descendants
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Legend of Zorro
The Ring
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Soloist
Troy
Underworld: Blood Wars
Waterworld
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild
Wings
Yellowbird
October 8
*Leverage: Redemption – IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1 Fall Premiere – 8 New Episodes
October 15
Body of Proof S1-3
October 20
The Walk
October 23
Don Jon