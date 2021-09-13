‘Leverage: Redemption’ Adds Noah Wyle & Gina Bellman’s Family Members

Some fun guest stars appear in Leverage: Redemption Season 1 to make it very much a family-oriented show — especially behind the scenes.

Noah Wyle’s (corporate lawyer-turned-fixer Harry Wilson) real-life wife and daughter, and Gina Bellman’s (grifter Sophie Devereaux) daughter will appear in the second half of the first season (dropping October 8 on IMDb TV), TV Insider has learned. And even better: the kids will be acting opposite their parents.

Bellman’s child, Romy Sethna, guest stars as the daughter of a legendary grifter, Stella (Joanna Cassidy), in Episode 11, “The Jackal Job.” In the episode, the team explores Stella’s failing memory to try and find her greatest score before her abusive Elder Guardian can get his hands on it and take over her life. As Leverage did in its original run, one of the team will be playing Stella in the flashbacks, and in this case, it’s, of course, Bellman.

Wyle’s wife Sara Wells appears in Episode 12, “The Golf Job,” as Jennifer, a bubbly clerk at a golf club’s pro shop. Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) will use his charm to get information from her to help him and Jack Hurley (Drew Powell, reprising his role from the original series) with their con. In this episode, an old friend’s visit sparks a self-doubting Harry to uncover an unlikely client on the links at his exclusive golf club. (This episode also features the Angel reunion for Kane with James Marsters.)

Wyle’s daughter Auden Wyle steps in as his character’s daughter, Becky, in Episode 15, “The Muddy Waters Job.” Though Harry tries to maintain a relationship with her, it’s hard since she lives with her mother and stepfather, Ethan. However, Becky turns to her father for help after a disturbing encounter with a prowler outside of her home. It’ll be up to the team to infiltrate an oil rig and a small-town trial to find evidence that a corrupt oil CEO is hiding a dangerous oil leak in the gulf — which is responsible for illnesses along the spill zone.

“That to me was one of the highlights of the season: I got to work with my own daughter,” Wyle told TV Insider.

These guest stars come after executive producer Dean Delvin’s daughter, Hannah Devlin, appeared in the first half of the season. In Episode 6, “The Card Game Job,” she played Jenna, who suffered from a rare respiratory illness called Swale’s Disease and needed expensive medication

As Bellman pointed out, that speaks to how much of a “family” the cast and crew are after working together on the original series. “Dean Devlin is the sort of godfather of all of us. He worked with [Wyle and Kane] on The Librarians, with us on Leverage,” she said. “Babies were born. The crew has been with us all this time. And the fans got behind us — they’re family to us as well — and have really motivated this new iteration of the show. And so it feels really fitting that we’re very much a family group.”

“This is a very family-oriented show for us making it and getting to share it with our children is a very, very special gift and privilege,” Devlin added. “We’re proud of them. As parents are, we’re beaming that we had a chance to do that, especially in a year with a pandemic.”

Leverage: Redemption, Season 1 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 8, IMDb TV