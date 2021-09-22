‘SNL’: Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian West & More to Host in Season 47

Saturday Night Live is setting its Season 47 premiere at NBC and unveiling quite a lineup of hosts and musical guests for its first batch of episodes.

Kicking things off on Saturday, October 2 will be Owen Wilson and country singer Kacey Musgraves. Wilson recently wrapped his first season as Mobius on Disney+’s hit series Loki and is set to appear in Wes Anderson’s forthcoming flick The French Dispatch. Meanwhile, Musgraves just released her newest album star-crossed.

Following them on Saturday, October 9 is Kim Kardashian West who is making her SNL debut and musical guest Halsey, who just dropped her newest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

For the October 16 episode, Rami Malek drops by as host to promote his role in the next James Bond movie No Time to Die with musical guest Young Thug joining him, fresh off the release of the album PUNK which drops the day before on October 15.

See Also Lorne Michaels Hints at Jason Sudeikis' Return to 'SNL' for Season 47 at Emmys Of those rumored cast exits, the long-running exec producer said, 'I don’t think anyone will be heartbroken. People will be happy with what we have [coming up].'

And the fourth episode on October 23 will welcome back former cast member and Ted Lasso Emmy-winner Jason Sudeikis who will be joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile who is promoting her forthcoming album In These Silent Days.

Along with airing on NBC, Season 47 of Saturday Night Live will live-stream its first four episodes of the season on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with the premiere beginning promptly at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. Don’t miss out on the Emmy-winning sketch comedy program, tune in for the exciting next season when Saturday Night Live returns this October on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday Night Live, Season 47 Premiere, Saturday, October 2, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock