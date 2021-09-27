‘Storage Wars’: Barry Weiss Makes Surprise Return to Show After Horrific Bike Crash

The king of collectibles, Barry Weiss, is set to make his triumphant return to Storage Wars when the new season kicks off on November 2.

Weiss’ return to the show comes after being sidelined with multiple injuries following a motorcycle crash in April 2019. Back in March, TMZ shared photos of the A&E star back on set, and now a new trailer posted by the publication shows the moment Weiss made his grand reintroduction.

The 70-year-old entrepreneur pulls up in style in a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, retrofitted with a flamethrower exhaust. The Storage Wars cast is unaware of who is behind the wheel until Weiss rolls down the window and surprises his co-stars. “You haven’t seen this one yet,” Weiss says, referring to his new set of wheels.

“Did you miss me?” he follows up in a confessional. “In the last seven years, a lot of stuff has changed with me. I’ve been working with a bidding coach. I completely cut out arugula. I feel like a completely born-again bidder.”

While there is clearly excitement in the air, Weiss’ return also brings fear to the fellow storage hunters. “It figures, the day that pops and I are looking for quality collectibles, the king of collectibles comes out of retirement,” laments buyer Ivy Calvin.

The upcoming Season 14 premiere marks Weiss’ first appearance on the popular A&E show since his motorcycle accident in 2019. The crash saw Weiss’ bike collide with a car pulling out of a parking space, leaving him hospitalized for weeks. He required several surgeries for back and femur injuries.

Storage Wars, Season 14, Premiere, November 2, A&E