The Long-Delayed Tony Awards, Fox’s Tuneful Toons, HBO’s ‘Nuclear Family,’ ‘BMF’ on Starz

As Broadway begins to reopen, the Tony Awards looks back to celebrate a truncated 2019-2020 season, then puts on a show on CBS. Fox’s animated lineup returns with musical episodes of The Simpsons and The Great North. An HBO docuseries explores the dynamics within a family of two lesbian mothers embroiled in a legal paternity suit. As the curtain falls on Starz’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the network launches a new urban melodrama, BMF (Black Mafia Family).

Tony Awards

SUNDAY: Few industries suffered more during the pandemic than Broadway, shuttered in March 2020 and only now turning the lights back on. To honor the shows that premiered during the truncated 2019-20 season, the long-delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Paramount+ (non-subscribers can tune in via a free trial), with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosting. The majority of awards will be presented during the two-hour event, immediately followed by a prime-time concert special on CBS, which traditionally carries the awards show. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. hosts Broadway’s Back! (9/8c) a musical salute featuring Broadway classics and performances from nominated musicals including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Tina Turner: The Tina Turner Musical. Other highlights include a Hairspray cast reunion, David Byrne with the cast of American Utopia, John Legend with the cast of Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud, and an improvisational finale from Freestyle Love Supreme featuring Lin-Manual Miranda and friends. The Tonys for best musical, play and play revival will be announced during the CBS broadcast.

The Simpsons

SUNDAY: Also getting in the musical-theater spirit, the undying animated comedy kicks off its 33rd season with a tuneful showcase for Marge (Julie Kavner), who sees herself as the “Star of the Backstage” as she rekindles memories of stage-managing her high-school musical about Y2K. (Which doesn’t really scan with The Simpsons’ flexible timeline, but whatever.) Kristen Bell provides Marge’s imagined singing voice, with a score co-written by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Jack Dolgen. But Marge’s trip down memory lane hits a sour note when the show’s leading lady returns to Springfield, reminding her of how much she missed out on back when she was still a Bouvier.

The Great North

SUNDAY: Another tuneful episode launches the second season of the adorable animated comedy set in Alaska, where teenage Judy (Jenny Slate) braces herself for a rite of passage when a hip new dentist (Wyatt Cenac) tells her it’s time to take her braces off. Judy is buffeted between being told this is a “big step toward adulthood” and being warned it’s a “funeral for your childhood.” The rest of the Tobin family seems more interested in singing about toast, when their toasters keep catching fire. (Fox’s animated lineup continues with premieres of Bob’s Burgers at 9/8c and Family Guy at 9:30/8:30c.)

Nuclear Family

SUNDAY: Filmmaker Ry Russo-Young’s very personal docuseries examines her childhood in the 1970s and ’80s, raised by two lesbian parents and conceived through a gay sperm donor. This unorthodox but happy family, including Ry’s sister Cade, was rocked when Ry’s biological dad, Tom Steel, sued the family for paternity and visitation rights, setting off a landmark lawsuit that would redefine the way gay families were perceived.

BMF

SUNDAY: The premium cabler has found its niche in urban melodrama. Following the first-season finale of Power prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan (8/7c), in which Raquel (Patina Miller) goes to great lengths to keep her teenage son Kanan (MeKai Curtis) out of harm’s way, Starz premieres a fact-based drama, executive produced like Power by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, about a ruling “BMF” (Black Mafia Family) in 1980s Detroit. In an intriguing twist, the central character of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is played by his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., with Da’Vinchi as brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who together expand their drug empire into the world of hip hop. Co-stars include Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris and Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift.

Evil

SUNDAY: The ultimate “what the hell” episode of this inventively weird thriller has a little bit of everything: a literal blood bath, an exorcism (featuring Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, who may or may not be suffering for real), and an assignment from the IRS to assess a Satanist cult to judge if it’s worthy of religious tax-exempt status. As if agnostic Kristen (Katja Herbers) needed more of an excuse to walk on the wild side in what becomes a crisis of faithlessness. And we can’t even begin to discuss what her wayward mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) is up to.

