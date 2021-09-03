‘BMF’: Can Love & Loyalty Hold Up Against Money in the New Starz Series?

It was “a journey beyond our wildest imaginations. We chased the American Dream, and we lived like kings!” says Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory at the start of BMF, an eight-episode urban crime drama.

The real-life coming-of-age story begins in late-’80s Detroit and follows two brothers, charismatic Meech (played by his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and business-minded Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), as they become kingpins of a coast-to-coast empire—dubbed the Black Mafia Family.

Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and costarring Snoop Dogg, the series chronicles their move into hip-hop, launching an entertainment business to launder drug money. But the bigger they rise, the harder they fall.

Says showrunner Randy Huggins (Power), “Loyalty and love can be blinded by the almighty dollar.”

BMF, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 9/8c, Starz

