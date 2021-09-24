‘Controlling Britney Spears’: FX and Hulu to Debut New Documentary Film

A new documentary about Britney Spears that includes bombshell allegations is set to premiere on Friday night on FX and Hulu.

Controlling Britney Spears is the follow-up from the team behind Framing Britney Spears, the Emmy-nominated New York Times Presents documentary that explored the singer’s conservatorship battle. The latest offering is said to feature explosive new allegations from whistleblowers who were among those in the inner circle. It will debut simultaneously tonight at 10:00 PM ET on FX and Hulu.

The previous doc focused on the media frenzy and court battles relating to the conservatorship, including a confidential report obtained by The Times where Spears claimed that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” This follow-up will show how the conservatorship controlled the “Toxic” hitmaker’s life, revealing an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made.

Samantha Stark returns as director, with Liz Day serving as supervising producer and reporter. It was produced in partnership by The New York Times and Left/Right, the same team behind Framing Britney Spears.

“When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her,” Stark said. “She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying.”

Stark continued: “Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Day added, “Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly. We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

Spears has her next court hearing on September 29, where a judge is expected to hear the singer’s request to remove her father from the conservatorship as well as her father’s petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Controlling Britney Spears, Friday, September 24, 10 PM ET, FX and Hulu