‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Watch the Stars Dance in the Season 2 Promo (VIDEO)

Wheel of Fortune‘s primetime, star-studded event returns this fall, and the celebrities are definitely having fun.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 premieres on Sunday, September 26, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promo. Watch it above to see who’s dancing, who’s celebrating, who “signed on knowing I stink,” and who expected “the dumbed-down version for the celebrities.” Plus, check out a new image featuring hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White below.

America’s Game has moved nights (Thursdays to Sundays) for its second season of celebrity contestants taking their turns spinning the world’s most famous Wheel and solving word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. The celebrities’ winnings will all go to a charity of their choice.

The celebrity contestants for Season 2 (several of whom you can see in the promo) include Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company. Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC