Producer Greg Berlanti Bringing DC Comics Documentary Series to HBO Max

HBO Max is teaming up with super-producer Greg Berlanti for a new documentary series that is set to explore the history and legacy of DC Comics.

The three-part series will dive into the long lineage of DC, giving fans a chance to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the comic book company’s origins, its evolution, and its almost nine-decade impact throughout all mediums of pop culture. Oscar and Emmy nominee Leslie Iwerks (Recycled Life) is on board as executive producer and co-director.

Berlanti already has a deep connection to the DC universe, serving as writer and exec producer on The CW’s DC output, including Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, and Supergirl. He’s also an exec producer on HBO Max’s DC series Doom Patrol and will be producing a new “super hero anthology” under the title Strange Adventures for the streamer.

“DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre-defining superhero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter,” said Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer at DC. “We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey.”

The currently untitled series will be produced under Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co. Mark Catalena will co-direct with Iwerks and serve as a co-exec producer along with Rachael Jerahian and Jonathan Gabay. There is no word yet on a premiere date.

“DC has created some of the most meaningful, culturally significant comic book characters that have defined a generation and truly impacted people’s lives,” said HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell. “We are thrilled to take fans behind the scenes and give them a never-before-seen look into the company and creators behind this iconic universe.”

Berlanti Productions previously produced the docuseries Equal at HBO Max. The show, which premiered in October 2020, chronicled landmark events and leaders in LGBTQ history, using a combination of archival footage and scripted reenactments.

Untitled DC Docuseries, TBA, HBO Max