Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Sets Hulu Premiere (VIDEO)

It’s been more than two years since viewers spent time with the crew from Seth MacFarlane‘s space comedy The Orville, and the wait is nearly over as Hulu announced a premiere date for Season 3 under the rebranded name of The Orville: New Horizons.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, March 10, 2022 as the series weekly release schedule blasts off on the streamer. The epic space adventure series originally debuted on Fox in 2017 where it aired two seasons before moving exclusively to Hulu for this upcoming third season.

Set 400 years into the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration. As they navigate the mysteries of the universe and complexities of their own interpersonal relationships, viewers get to tag along for the ride.

Hulu also released a special teaser video that included dialogue from the show’s cast as the interior of the U.S.S. Orville was shown. Among the cast of characters set to appear in Season 3 are MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door, created and written by MacFarlane who executive produces the show alongside Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith. Check out the fun announcement below, and don’t miss The Orville when it returns to TV next year.

The Orville: New Horizons, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 10, 2022, Hulu