Jon Stewart to Return Hosting ‘The Daily Show’ Once a Week

After an 8-year hiatus, Jon Stewart is set to make a surprising comeback to The Daily Show, where he originally began 25 years ago. Hosting the Comedy Central late-night show one night a week throughout the election cycle, Stewart’s return follows his impactful tenure that revolutionized late-night TV, fostering talents like Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and Steve Carell.

Many have speculated Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show, especially after the streamer canceled his Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart last year.

Stewart will take the show’s prime slot on Monday nights to catch up on weekend news. Other weeknights will feature correspondents like Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng, and Jordan Klepper.

Stewart returns on February 12, producing episodes through 2025, reuniting with showrunner Jen Flanz. His return follows clashes with Apple TV+ over his canceled series, allowing him to reclaim The Daily Show.

The show, under Stewart, won Emmys for Outstanding Variety Series, dominating from 2003 to 2012, with a brief interruption by The Colbert Report. This announcement comes after a year without a permanent host, featuring various celebrity guest hosts and news team correspondents. The announcement also follows The Daily Show‘s first Emmy win under Trevor Noah last week.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, praises Stewart’s return for the upcoming election season, stating, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season.” He continues, “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Monday, February 12, 11/10c, Comedy Central