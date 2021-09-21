Fox’s Sudsy ‘People,’ CBS All In on ‘FBI,’ Relationships in Flux on Medical Shows

Chicago Med’s Yaya DaCosta has moved to Martha’s Vineyard for Fox’s soapy Our Kind of People, set among the Black elite’s summer playground. CBS devotes its full Tuesday schedule to FBI and its spinoffs. In medical-drama news, The Resident is back minus one of its leading ladies, while New Amsterdam opens its fourth year with Dr. Max in a new relationship.

FOX

Our Kind of People

Series Premiere 9/8c

Empire’s Lee Daniels, who scored big with a prime-time soap set in the hip-hop music industry, now aims his sights at the summer playground of Martha’s Vineyard’s Black enclave, Oak Bluffs. The melodrama begins when single mom Angela (Yaya DaCosta), a modern-day Madam C.J. Walker with visions of a hair-care empire, opens a pop-up shop in the Bluffs, where her mom was once a maid. Angela hopes this will be her entrée into high society, but the Franklin-Dupont dynasty, dealing with its own Succession-style internal intrigues, will have to welcome her first. And the personal baggage they’re all carrying is going to shake the Bluffs to its core.

Michael Parmelee/ CBS

FBI

Season Premiere 8/7c

You can always count on CBS to give its audience of crime-show devotees what they want. In triplicate. The Dick Wolf clone factory churns out its third FBI drama in a night now fully devoted to the franchise. The three-way crossover begins with the FBI mothership, continues on FBI: Most Wanted (9/8c) and concludes with the introduction of the Bupadest-based unit of FBI: International (10/9c). In future weeks, International will switch places with Most Wanted, airing at 9/8c with Most Wanted at 10/9c.

Tom Griscom/FOX

The Resident

Season Premiere 8/7c

The medical drama begins its fourth season with an immediate and a looming crisis, when Chastain’s ER is paralyzed by a cyber attack and Kit (Jane Leeves) needs to decide whether to pay a ransom. But fans are most in suspense on how the show will say goodbye to Nic (Emily VanCamp), leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) to tend to their new baby.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam

Season Premiere 10/9c

Maybe Conrad can study the case files of widower Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), who spent much of last season figuring out how to be a single dad—while also trying to fix the world’s woes within the microcosm of his storied New York City hospital. Could be he’s settling down a bit now that he and oncology head Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are now an official couple.

Muhammad Ali

8/7c

The thrilling penultimate chapter of Ken Burns’ epic biography captures Muhammad Ali at his worst and best, detailing his legendary rivalry in the ring with “slaughterhouse kid” Joe Frazier. Returning from legal exile and suffering his first professional losses, Ali ironically became more human to his polarized public, and in the rematch began to lay claim to his “Greatest” title.

