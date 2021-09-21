Fox’s Sudsy ‘People,’ CBS All In on ‘FBI,’ Relationships in Flux on Medical Shows
Chicago Med’s Yaya DaCosta has moved to Martha’s Vineyard for Fox’s soapy Our Kind of People, set among the Black elite’s summer playground. CBS devotes its full Tuesday schedule to FBI and its spinoffs. In medical-drama news, The Resident is back minus one of its leading ladies, while New Amsterdam opens its fourth year with Dr. Max in a new relationship.
Our Kind of People
Empire’s Lee Daniels, who scored big with a prime-time soap set in the hip-hop music industry, now aims his sights at the summer playground of Martha’s Vineyard’s Black enclave, Oak Bluffs. The melodrama begins when single mom Angela (Yaya DaCosta), a modern-day Madam C.J. Walker with visions of a hair-care empire, opens a pop-up shop in the Bluffs, where her mom was once a maid. Angela hopes this will be her entrée into high society, but the Franklin-Dupont dynasty, dealing with its own Succession-style internal intrigues, will have to welcome her first. And the personal baggage they’re all carrying is going to shake the Bluffs to its core.
FBI
You can always count on CBS to give its audience of crime-show devotees what they want. In triplicate. The Dick Wolf clone factory churns out its third FBI drama in a night now fully devoted to the franchise. The three-way crossover begins with the FBI mothership, continues on FBI: Most Wanted (9/8c) and concludes with the introduction of the Bupadest-based unit of FBI: International (10/9c). In future weeks, International will switch places with Most Wanted, airing at 9/8c with Most Wanted at 10/9c.
The Resident
The medical drama begins its fourth season with an immediate and a looming crisis, when Chastain’s ER is paralyzed by a cyber attack and Kit (Jane Leeves) needs to decide whether to pay a ransom. But fans are most in suspense on how the show will say goodbye to Nic (Emily VanCamp), leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) to tend to their new baby.
New Amsterdam
Maybe Conrad can study the case files of widower Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), who spent much of last season figuring out how to be a single dad—while also trying to fix the world’s woes within the microcosm of his storied New York City hospital. Could be he’s settling down a bit now that he and oncology head Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are now an official couple.
Muhammad Ali
The thrilling penultimate chapter of Ken Burns’ epic biography captures Muhammad Ali at his worst and best, detailing his legendary rivalry in the ring with “slaughterhouse kid” Joe Frazier. Returning from legal exile and suffering his first professional losses, Ali ironically became more human to his polarized public, and in the rematch began to lay claim to his “Greatest” title.
Muhammad Ali where to stream
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Love on the Spectrum (streaming on Netflix): A second season of the moving docuseries follows new and returning subjects on the autism spectrum who are venturing into the world of dating and relationships.
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10/9c, HBO): The sports newsmagazine profiles NFL team owner Mark Davis, who moved the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas and also recently purchased the WNBA’s Aces. Jon Frankel tells the inspiring story of firefighter Jerry Garcia, who’s battling forest fires in the West with the endurance he gained as a top ultramarathon runner.
- Impeachment: American Crime Story (10/9c, FX): The origin story of Internet disruptor Matt Drudge (Billy Eichner) is folded into the ongoing soap opera of displaced intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) wailing about her on-and-off relationship with President Clinton (Clive Owen) while her “friend” Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) greedily hangs on every twist of the misbegotten affair. On a separate scandal track, the Clinton team offers Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) a settlement, but her handlers won’t hear of it.