‘Virgin River’: Netflix Renews Romantic Drama For Seasons 4 & 5

The romantic entanglements of Virgin River are set to continue as Netflix has renewed the series for a fourth and fifth season, TV Insider can confirm.

The show has seen huge popularity on Netflix, with the third season landing on the streamer’s Top 10 list in 81 countries within a month following its July 2021 release. It even ended the run of the soon-to-revived Manifest, which had spent four consecutive weeks at the No. 1 spot.

Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the drama was adapted for television by Sue Tenney and premiered on Netflix in December 2019. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife who moves from Los Angeles to the remote Northern California town of Virgin River.

In addition to Breckenridge, the show features Martin Henderson as Mel’s love interest Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela.

“My response to the popularity after the first season and the second season was really that I thought it’s set in a beautiful location,” Breckenridge told USA Today.

“You have this lovely sense of community that most people don’t have where they live,” she continued. “There is a sense of connection and intimacy that you have on the show that people crave in their own relationships. During the pandemic, you’re not experiencing that as much, and so that connection became something people were craving.”

Tenney also believes that the show’s themes appeal to a wide cross-section of people across the world. “I think that romance is always hopeful,” she said. “Love is hope. Finding a connection, making your way through life with the person who’s your soul mate, that’s all super hopeful stuff. And I think we have a different way of doing it. We combine comedy and crime with our romance elements.”

