‘The Voice’: 9 Must-See Moments From the Season 21 Premiere (VIDEO)

The Voice is back for a new season with its latest coaching addition Ariana Grande joining the mix alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton with host Carson Daly.

Things kicked off with a musical number from the coaches before the real competition began. Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s must-see Blind Auditions in this Season 21 premiere roundup.

Girl Named Tom sings Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping”

This trio of siblings from Pettisville, Ohio wowed the coaches in the show’s opening audition as they took on a Crosby, Stills & Nash tune. Despite the trio’s name, the single sister of the group isn’t actually named Tom, but Becca’s brothers fondly referred to her by the name growing up. All four coaches turned for the hopefuls with Kelly leading the trend. Kelly’s quick turn ultimately won the family over as they joined her team.

Katie Rae performs Maren Morris’s “The Bones”

This 35-year-old performer from Sacramento, California, connected to music while dealing with postpartum depression following the birth of her son. With the support of her childhood sweetheart and their child, Katie took to The Voice stage and won over coaches John, Kelly, and Ariana. Ultimately, she chose Team Ariana for her journey.

Peedy Chavis sings Elvis’s “Heartbreak Hotel”

An Elvis lover since childhood, this Lawrenceville, Georgia native is an old soul who honed in his music skills through a high school band. His lively performance earned chair turns from both John and Blake, but in the end he picked Team Blake.

Jonathan Mouton performs Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”

This Los Angeles native comes from musical roots with a mother who worked as a backup singer to Motown performers. Despite having battled Stage 4 cancer, his renewed lease on life gave him the right spark on stage to grab the attention of John and Ariana. When it came time to pick a coach, Jonathan chose team Legend.

Katherine Ann Mohler sings Jermaine Stewart’s “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off”

A 22-year-old master’s student and part-time nanny, Katherine has always loved music and used to perform in a competition-winning acapella group. Her skills were apparent on The Voice stage as she earned chair spins from Ariana and Blake. In the end, she picked Team Ariana.

Jack Rogan performs The Animal’s “House of the Rising Sun”

Hailing from Rochester, New York, this 18-year-old hopeful learned how to play guitar from his older brothers. With five siblings total, he grew up performing around their favorite campground, but his Blind Audition was considered his first “real” gig. Currently working at a nursing home where he plays piano for the residents, Jack earned interest from coaches Kelly and John. By the time his audition was winding down, Jack picked Team Legend.

Kinsey Rose sings The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away”

One of the night’s first real country performances came from Kinsey Rose, a 35-year-old hopeful who sings professionally in Nashville where she’s even recorded music with Vince Gill. Of course, Blake was quick to turn, but Kelly beat him to the punch and blocked her fellow coach, leaving Kinsey to join Team Kelly.

Vaughn Mugol performs Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team”

Originally from the Phillippines, 27-year-old Vaughn currently lives in Beaumont, Texas, and continues his family tradition of working as a nurse. Stationed in an oncology unit, Vaughn finds solace in music which also helped him learn how to speak English. The talent wowed John, Kelly, and Ariana, but Vaughn ultimately went with the newbie and joined Team Ariana.

Wendy Moten sings The Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out”

After having found some success in the ’90s with her song “Coming Out of the Rain,” 56-year-old Wendy currently works as a backup singer in Nashville. Her clear talent earned her a four-chair turn but John was blocked, leaving her to choose from only three coaches. Wendy ended up choosing Team Blake for her upcoming journey on The Voice.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC