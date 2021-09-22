‘The Voice’ Season 21 Premiere Night 2: Watch 9 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Blind Auditions for Season 21 continued on night 2 of the NBC singing competition’s return.

After introducing some seriously talented singers on night 1, more stellar performers showed up to wow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton. Some were given a shot while others were sadly turned away. Below, we’re rounding up some of the night’s high notes.

Lana Scott sings Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle”

This 28-year-old hopeful from Chesapeake, Virginia always wanted to be a singer and credits her early involvement in theater for helping grow her passion. Her affinity for country stems from her upbringing and encouragement from her late grandmother. When it came time for her audition, Lana earned chair spins from Blake and Kelly and ultimately chose Team Blake for her journey.

Samuel Harness performs Three Doors Down’s “Here Without You”

From Fort Wayne, Indiana, this 26-year-old singer grew up in a family made up of adopted siblings, himself included, and credits his dad and uncles’ love of bluegrass for inspiring his own interest in music. Despite being part of a loving family, there were some abandonment issues Samuel dealt with that were confronted when he was 18 and able to meet his birth mom. Now, Samuel has a 4-year-old son of his own and is hoping to hit it big. Thankfully John, Blake, and Ariana all turned for him. In the end Team Legend was his pick.

Carolina Alonso sings Yuri’s “El Triste”

The daughter of immigrants, this 23-year-old competitor from Reno, Nevada is currently studying to attend pharmacy school. She grew up in a garage with her family until her parents were able to buy a house of their own, teaching her the value of hard work. Carolina speaks mostly Spanish and sings with her father at a local Mexican restaurant on a weekly basis. She’s hoping that The Voice will help her decide whether pursuing music is the right thing for her or not. During her audition, Carolina earned one chair turn, landing her on Team Kelly.

Chavon Rodgers performs Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License”

Putting an alternative spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s big hit, 23-year-old Oklahoma native Chavon impressed John and Ariana with his cover, earning spins from the coaches. From a big family himself, Chavon grew up singing with his family and was being cheered on by his wife during the audition. When it came time to decide, he chose Team Ariana for his next leg on the competition series.

Joshua Vacanti sings “Into the Unkown” from Frozen 2

At 28, this Lockport, New York, hopeful brought a certain flare to the night with his lively version of the Frozen 2 hit. Both John and Ariana turned, but the singer decided to join Team Legend.

Hailey Green performs Mark Broussard’s “Home”

A former Season 19 contestant, 15-year-old Hailey from Saint Martin, Mississippi, has come into her own, finding her sense of style and self on the road to returning for another Blind Audition. The only female linebacker in her town, this hopeful certainly knows how to be tough, but thankfully she didn’t have to be as Blake turned his chair for her, giving her a spot on Team Blake in the process.

Jim and Sasha Allen sings John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane”

A father-son duo from Newtown, Connecticut, 57-year-old Jim is a music teacher who had a bluegrass band in college and went on to train his son Sasha when he was growing up. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Sasha is recently transitioned after growing up as a female, now comfortable in his own skin, the pair took to the stage for a triumphant audition that got Kelly and Ariana to turn their chairs. Ultimately, it was Team Ariana that won the father and son over.

Paris Winningham performs Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition”

A former member of the US Navy, this 32-year-old hopeful from Jacksonville, Florida has traveled all over the globe due to his service, but after being honorably discharged in 2017 due to an injury, he’s looking to try something new. His audition paid off as John and Ariana turned their chairs. In the end, he picked Team Legend for his journey on The Voice.

Gymani sings Ariana Grande’s “pov”

Hailing from East Point, Georgia, this 23-year-old single mom currently operates a home salon to support her family. Inspired by her own mother’s love of music, Gymani brought her A-game to The Voice stage and after impressing the coaches enough to earn a 4-chair turn, she picked Team Kelly for her next leg of the competition.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC