‘The Voice’ Coaches Reveal Their Battle Advisors for Season 21 (VIDEO)

We’re just about a month away from the new season of The Voice with Ariana Grande joining as a coach. And we now know who will be helping the coaches as battle advisors for Season 21.

NBC has released a video revealing the advisors and who they will be paired with: John Legend has Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson has Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton has Dierks Bentley, and Grande has Kristin Chenoweth.

Both Cabello and Chenoweth have already started hyping Legend and Grande’s teams on social media. “Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team,” Cabello wrote on Instagram alongside the video announcement. Meanwhile, Chenoweth called Grande’s Team “BEYOND talented” with a photo of her and the Voice coach.

Watch some fun moments between the coaches and their battle advisors in the video below.

These advisors come in during the Battle Rounds, which follow the Blind Auditions that kick off a season. During that first round, the coaches recruit singers for their teams based solely on their voices. If more than one coach turns the chair, the artist chooses.

After the teams are set, the coaches, with the help of these advisors, prepare the artists for the Battle Rounds. Two team members face off, performing the same song, then it’s up to the coaches to select one to continue on. The losing artist can then be saved (by the original coach) or stolen (by another).

The Voice, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, NBC