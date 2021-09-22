‘Chicago Fire’ Boss on ‘Major Challenges’ for Brettsey, Boden’s Decision & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere “Mayday.”]

Is Firehouse 51 going to lose all of Squad 3 on one call? Fortunately, Chicago Fire doesn’t make us wait long to find out in the Season 10 premiere.

The good news: Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) all survive. However, Cruz nearly drowns, and Severide must save the soon-to-be dad. A small time jump brings Cruz back to 51 and on shift in the premiere, but his experience stays with him. We see him pausing twice while looking at his facepiece — once while going over inventory at the house, the other during a call — and he doesn’t realize just what his lieutenant did for him until the others tell him. For Severide, it was no big deal, he insists.

But don’t expect Cruz to be ready to leave what happened to him behind too fast. “This will be a major storyline through the first part of the season,” showrunner Derek Haas tells TV Insider. “Cruz is going to have to overcome a lot with a baby on the way!”

While 51 didn’t lose any of Squad 3, they are going to have to say goodbye to their Battalion Chief, as Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) did get that promotion to Deputy District Chief. For the most part, the others are happy for him. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), facing leaving 51 herself after passing the lieutenant’s test (she’s just waiting for an open spot at a house), worries about what his leaving means. He’s why their house is a family, she explains. If he leaves, 51 will never be the same. Boden tries to see if he can operate out of 51, but that’s a no-go.

But as Boden points out to Kidd, her leaving is going to affect 51, too. “Each change, there’s a little shift in the foundation. We just have to trust that what we built up here is strong enough to hold,” he says.

As is noted in the premiere, Boden will be running the district. “Boden cares deeply for the firefighters of Firehouse 51, but he also knows he can make major improvements to the CFD,” Haas previews. “He’ll balance the two.”

There’s also good news for Brettsey fans in the premiere: Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) are going strong after finally getting together in the finale. And it seems easy (for now): They’re leaving Molly’s together and taking it in stride when they find out everyone knows about them. But, as Haas is quick to remind us, “this is Chicago Fire. Nothing is ever easy.” So you should expect “major challenges coming” for the new couple.

“Mayday” also sees Brett deciding it’s time to do something about all the non-emergency calls that have been keeping paramedics busy lately. “We love this storyline from her, tackling a real-world issue,” Haas says. “She’s gonna team up with someone you aren’t expecting to launch this initiative.”

And for everyone eager for the Stellaride wedding after they got engaged in the middle of a fire last season, there’s “nothing to tease yet,” the showrunner says. “We’re just trying to make the best show through the first half of the season.” Still, we have a feeling we should expect sparks — but hopefully the venue doesn’t go up in flames!

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC