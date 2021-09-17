‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox to Make TV Return With Peacock’s ‘Last Light’

Lost‘s Matthew Fox is making his TV return with Peacock’s newly-announced series Last Light.

The limited drama thriller series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordin Entertainment Group’s Viaplay will also feature Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt. Based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling book of the same name, Last Light tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that’s been thrown into chaos.

Fox plays petro-chemist Andy Nielsen who knows how dependent the world is on oil. Fearing the fallout that would occur should the supply be disrupted, Andy’s worst imaginings are realized during a business trip to the Middle East. Meanwhile, his daughter is at home in London, and his wife Elena (Froggatt) and young son are in Paris, leaving the family separated. In order to find one another, they’ll sacrifice everything.

The five-episode one-hour drama will begin filming in Prague soon and is executive produced by Fox, showrunners Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights, The Blacklist), director Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan), William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, and Peter Settman.

“Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can’t wait to share this with Peacock audiences.”

Fox hasn’t appeared on television since signing off with ABC’s Lost in 2010. Leading the ensemble cast, Fox played Dr. Jack Shephard in the watercooler series which first debuted in 2004. Don’t miss his return to TV — stay tuned for the arrival of Last Light on Peacock.

Last Light, TBA, Peacock