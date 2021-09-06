‘Lost,’ ‘This Is Us’ & Other Premiere Episodes Worth a Rewatch on Hulu

Ah, fall: the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice–flavored everything and a slew of new TV debuts. But before you start seeking out your future obsessions that have yet to air, revisit the excellent first episodes of some of our favorite series that had us at hello.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.

Desperate Housewives Marcia Cross
Peter "Hopper" Stone/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Desperate Housewives

Why did distraught Wisteria Lane housewife Mary Alice Young (Brenda Strong) kill herself? That 2004 mystery ushers in years of soapy drama as neighbors Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) join forces to find out. Seasons 1–8 available

Freaks and Geeks Linda Cardellini
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Freaks and Geeks

Celebrating those who are uncool, this groundbreaking 1999–2000 series kicks off with restless mathlete Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) and bullied brother Sam (John Francis Daly) embracing their outsider status in one of the first hourlong series that blurred the line between comedy and drama. Bonus: the cavalcade of future stars like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and James Franco. Season 1 available

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn in Scandal
Danny Feld / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Scandal

D.C. lawyer and professional “fixer” Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) first uttered her catchphrase “It’s handled” in the 2012 pilot of the often insane series that quickly established her big secret: She had an affair with a married man (Tony Goldwyn) who happens to be the president of the United States. Seasons 1–7 available

Lost Season 1 Jack Matthew Fox ABC
Mario Perez/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Lost

That first image of Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) opening his eyes moments after the crash of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 begins one of television’s most compelling mysteries. As we meet the other survivors on the 2004 episode, more questions arise about the flight itself, the remote island where they crashed, and those creepy noises. Seasons 1–6 available

Killing eve Jodie Comer
BBC America

Killing Eve

Meet ruthless (and fashionable) assassin Villanelle (chilling Emmy winner Jodie Comer), whose crimes grab the attention of British intelligence agents, including feisty Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). The 2018 episode begins a dangerous game of mutual obsession. Is it possible to root for the cat and the mouse? Seasons 1–3 available

This Is Us Season 1 Mandy Moore Milo Ventimiglia
Ron Batzdorff/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

This Is Us

TV’s tearjerker kicked off in 2016 with an episode introducing us to seemingly unconnected characters: twins Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) on their 36th birthday; Randall (Sterling K. Brown), a man looking for his biological father; and couple Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) getting ready to give birth. The final moments revealing how they’re all linked blew our minds. Seasons 1–5 available

Kristen Bell Veronica Mars
WARNER BROS. TELEVISION / Album

Veronica Mars

Teen sleuth Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) sets out to solve two frightening mysteries on the inaugural 2004 episode of the cult classic: Who killed her best friend Lilly (Amanda Seyfried)? And who drugged and assaulted Veronica at a party? Seasons 1–4 available

